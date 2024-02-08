Kevin McCarthy's RNC Chair Bid Receives Matt Gaetz's Endorsement, But GOP Suspects Irony

Loading... Loading...

Despite their history of conflict, Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has endorsed Kevin McCarthy for the position of the Republican National Committee (RNC) chair. However, this move has raised eyebrows among his Republican colleagues, with some suggesting that Gaetz may have been sarcastic in his endorsement.

What Happened: Gaetz, a Florida representative, publicly endorsed McCarthy for the RNC chair position. This move is particularly surprising given the pair’s history of conflict, with Gaetz previously leading an effort to oust McCarthy as Speaker, reported Politico on Wednesday.

When asked about his endorsement, Gaetz simply stated, “The tweet speaks for itself.”

However, some of his Republican colleagues suggested that Gaetz’s endorsement is sarcastic.

"My initial thought was Matt sure knows how to troll," Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) said.

"I noted a twinge of sarcasm in that comment," said Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), who voted with Gaetz to oust McCarthy from the position of House Speaker.

Despite this skepticism, Gaetz’s endorsement has sparked discussions about McCarthy’s potential as RNC chair. Fellow Florida Republicans have voiced support for McCarthy, citing his fundraising abilities and the need for new leadership within the party.

Why It Matters: The endorsement comes at a crucial time for the RNC, with potential leadership changes on the horizon. Former President Donald Trump hinted at possible leadership changes within the RNC due to the party’s financial struggles.

Furthermore, the current RNC chair, Ronna McDaniel, is reportedly planning to step down after the South Carolina primary, with Trump likely to endorse a successor.

