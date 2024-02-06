Top US Treasury Officials Visit China To Discuss Economic Policies Amid Turbulence

Loading... Loading...

The U.S. Treasury Department is sending a high-level delegation to Beijing for discussions on China’s economic policies and practices. The visit comes at a time of significant economic instability in China.

What Happened: A team of five senior officials from the U.S. Treasury Department is set to meet with their Chinese counterparts this week. The primary focus of the discussions will be China’s trade strategies, particularly its use of non-market economic practices and industrial overcapacity, CNN reported on Monday.

The delegation, led by Jay Shambaugh, the Treasury’s undersecretary for international affairs, will also address broader economic issues, including potential risks to the global economy and fiscal and central bank policies.

The visit is significant as it marks the first time the economic working group is meeting in Beijing since its inception in September after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's trip to China. This comes amid a period of economic turmoil in China, with the country’s financial markets experiencing a severe downturn.

Despite the timing, there is no indication that the meeting is a direct response to the recent concerns about China’s economy and financial markets. This is the third such meeting of the economic working group, which was expected to meet regularly.

Why It Matters: The U.S.-China economic relationship has been a topic of global interest, particularly amid China’s recent economic challenges. The country’s financial markets have been experiencing significant turbulence, with small-cap stocks being hit particularly hard despite government intervention. Chinese authorities are reportedly preparing a substantial rescue package to stabilize the floundering stock market.

These economic challenges have also raised concerns about the potential impact on the global economy. A recent report suggested that China could become the world’s top economy by GDP as soon as 2037, a projection that underscores the country’s economic significance.

