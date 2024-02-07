Missouri GOP Candidate Ignites Firestorm With LGBTQ+ Book-Burning Campaign Video

Loading... Loading...

In a recent campaign video, Valentina Gomez, a Republican candidate for Missouri Secretary of State, has sparked controversy by burning LGBTQ-inclusive books. She has pledged to continue such actions if elected.

What Happened: Gomez used a flamethrower to burn the books, posting the video on various social media platforms on Tuesday. She stated, “This is what I will do to the grooming books when I become secretary of state,” reported The Hill

The video showed her setting multiple books on fire, including “Queer: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens” and “Naked: Not Your Average Sex Encyclopedia”. She declared, “These books come from a Missouri public library. When I'm in office, they will burn.”

Marke Bieschke, co-author of one of the burned books, responded on social media, “She is burning my book in public to get votes, not fascist or scary at all!” Kathy Belge, the other co-author, expressed concern over the rise of extremism and the dangerous precedent set by book burning.

The video garnered nearly 973,000 views, 987 reposts, and over 3,300 comments by Wednesday night. It was temporarily restricted for potentially violating rules against hateful conduct, but the restriction was later lifted.

Gomez, a 24-year-old real estate investor and strategist based in St. Louis, is one of at least four candidates running for the Republican nomination for Missouri Secretary of State. The primary is scheduled for August 6.

Why It Matters: This incident comes amidst a backdrop of increasing political polarization and controversy surrounding LGBTQ+ issues. In July, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faced backlash for a homophobic campaign video. In March, former Vice President Mike Pence refused to apologize for a homophobic joke aimed at Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

The incident also underscores the growing concern about extremism within the GOP, as highlighted by Mary Trump’s warning about the party becoming “wholly fascist” in August.

