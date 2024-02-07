Freeport-McMoRan Announces New President, CEO; US Gold Chairman Discusses CK Gold Project In Wyoming; Ridgeline Royalties Announces Two Appointments; ATI CFO To Speak At Cowen Aerospace & Defense Conference

Loading... Loading...

Top Stories for Feb. 7, 2024:

1. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX appointed Kathleen L. Quirk as president and Chief Executive Officer starting June 11, 2024.

Former CEO Richard C. Adkerson will remain chairman of the company’s board of directors.

“I am excited to lead this great company. We have an exceptionally talented global team committed to our mission of providing copper and other metals essential to our lives and the global economy in a responsible and efficient manner," said Quirk.

"I look forward to continuing to enhance value for our stakeholders through strong execution of our plans, the pursuit of innovation and new technologies to improve efficiency and grow our business through the development of our large resource base to serve an expanding market for our products.”

2. U.S. Gold Corp. USAU Chairman Luke Norman discussed the strategic significance of the CK Gold Project in Wyoming with Steve Darling from Proactive.

Norman pointed out the project's significant economic potential due to the increasing demand for gold and copper, particularly for green energy technologies.

The project is ready for further permitting stages after the completion of its environmental impact studies and is valued for its positive local economic impact and potential for water storage post-production.

Looking into 2024, Norman is optimistic about making substantial progress, underlining the project's critical role in U.S. Gold Corp.'s growth.

3. Ridgeline Royalties Inc. announced two new appointments: Stefan Wenger will be executive director, and Fahad Tariq will serve as vice president of Corporate Development, effective Feb. 7.

Wenger is the former CFO of Royal Gold Inc. and will contribute to Ridgeline’s growth strategy and advise executive management.

Tariq is a former mining analyst at Credit Suisse and BMO and will lead Ridgeline’s corporate development efforts, with a focus on transaction sourcing and evaluations in the battery metals sector.

4. Allegheny Technologies Inc. ATI CFO Don Newman will speak at the Cowen 45th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference in Arlington, Virginia, on Feb. 14.

