Key Taiwan Ally In Central America Eyes Formal Trade Ties With China, Says Not 'An Ambush' Against US Or Taipei

In a recent development, Central American country Guatemala is contemplating the establishment of official trade relations with China while reaffirming its commitment to its existing ties with Taiwan.

What Happened: Foreign Minister Carlos Ramiro Martinez of Guatemala disclosed that the country is contemplating formal trade relations with China while also maintaining its current ties with Taiwan, Reuters reported. Guatemala is one of the few remaining allies of Taiwan, which China considers its territory.

“We are making it public, this is not an ambush against Taiwan or the United States,” Martinez added.

Guatemala’s new President, Bernardo Arevalo, who took office in January, intends to tackle corruption and establish relations with China. Martinez mentioned that the country is interested in exploring trade relations with China and may create an “office of trade interests” to facilitate this.

Despite the potential shift in trade relations, Taiwan has asserted its commitment to deepening cooperation with Guatemala. The United States, Taiwan’s primary international supporter, is also a significant arms supplier to the country.

China, which has been expanding its economic influence in Latin America, has gained new regional allies. In response to Martinez’s comments, the Chinese foreign ministry emphasized the “one China” principle as the foundation for cooperating with all countries, including Guatemala.

Why It Matters: The potential shift in Guatemala’s trade relations comes amid escalating tension between China and Taiwan. China recently sent 33 military aircraft and six naval ships toward Taiwan, complicating ongoing efforts to stabilize relations between the U.S. and China. This move has raised concerns about the possibility of U.S. military intervention in the event of a Chinese blockade or quarantine of Taiwan, as indicated by a recent report by the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS).

