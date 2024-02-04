Mark Zuckerberg's Caesar Haircut Is Gone. Is the Meta Platforms CEO Growing A Mullet?

Loading... Loading...

Facebook’s creator, Mark Zuckerberg, has been seen sporting a new hairstyle, which some believe could be a mullet, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

What Happened: Zuckerberg, who is known for his Caesar-like haircut, was observed with a fluffy blond growth at the back of his neck during a hearing on child exploitation on social media. This has led to speculation that the CEO of Meta Platforms might be growing a mullet, reported Business Insider.

Images from the hearing displayed the hair from different angles, but it was uncertain whether it was a mullet, a bad hair day, or something else. To resolve the debate, Business Insider consulted the experts at USA Mullet Champ, an organization that conducts live mullet judging competitions.

Brittany Stevens, their spokeswoman, after reviewing the photographic evidence, stated, “A true mullet should be longer in the back and shorter in the front and sides. …While this isn’t quite a mullet yet, it’s well on its journey!”

Despite the hearing’s focus on serious issues, Zuckerberg’s new hairstyle managed to divert some attention.

Why It Matters: Zuckerberg’s fascination with Roman Emperor Augustus Caesar was cited as an inspiration for his haircut in 2019 by Business Insider. At the time his wife, Priscilla Chan, was reportedly cutting his bangs.

Notably, one of Zuckerberg’s daughters is named after the Emperor who played a pivotal role in transforming Rome into an empire and became infamous for eliminating his political rivals.

Last week’s hearing saw Zuckerberg apologize to the families of children who were victims of abuse on social media platforms. The hearing was attended by several social media group leaders, including Linda Yaccarino of X — formerly Twitter — and Evan Spiegel of Snap Inc.

The American Association For Justice, a body associated with trial lawyers, shared a photo of Zuckerberg apologizing to the parents where the back of his head can be seen.





During the hearing, Zuckerberg faced heckling from parents of children who had been exploited or passed away. Later in the day, X’s CEO Linda Yaccarino promised to make the “internet safer.”

Despite the controversy, Meta Platforms Inc. FB shares hit an all-time high after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results, leading to a significant increase in Zuckerberg’s wealth, as reported by Benzinga.

