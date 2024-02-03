Meta's Latest Worry Is Mark Zuckerberg's Love For Combat And Extreme Sports: 'Risk Of Serious Injury And Death'

Loading... Loading...

Meta Platforms Inc. META has warned its investors about the potential business risks stemming from CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s passion for combat and extreme sports.

What Happened: In its 10K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Meta voiced concerns over the possible repercussions on the company if Zuckerberg were to be incapacitated due to his involvement in high-risk activities.

These activities include combat sports, extreme sports, and recreational aviation, all of which carry the risk of severe injury and even death.

The company emphasized its heavy reliance on the continued services and performance of its key personnel, including Zuckerberg.

"If Mr. Zuckerberg were to become unavailable for any reason, there could be a material adverse impact on our operations. The loss of other key personnel, including members of management as well as key engineering, product development, marketing, and sales personnel, could also disrupt our operations and have an adverse effect on our business."

Why It Matters: This warning from Meta comes in the light of Zuckerberg’s known interest in combat sports – he was supposed to take on Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, set in an ‘ancient Rome’ setting in Italy. However, Musk later suggested a cage match debate instead of a physical fight.

Despite Zuckerberg suggesting it was “time to move on” from the cage match idea, Musk showed renewed interest in the fight in October. This ongoing saga and Zuckerberg’s fondness for high-risk activities have now led Meta to alert its investors about the potential business risks.

