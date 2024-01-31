'10 Cups Of Tea': China's Top Intelligence Agency Outlines Offenses That Could Lead To Summons

Loading... Loading...

In a significant move, China’s Ministry of State Security has publicly listed 10 offenses that could lead to individuals being summoned for questioning, a euphemism known as “an invitation to tea.” The offenses mainly revolve around national security, state secrets, and violations of the country’s updated anti-espionage law.

What Happened: The Ministry of State Security, China’s top intelligence agency, recently published an article on its WeChat account, outlining the "10 cups of tea" or 10 offenses that could result in individuals being summoned for questioning, South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday. The offenses include endangering national security, illegally acquiring or holding state secrets, and committing or assisting espionage.

The article also warns against refusing to cooperate in an espionage investigation, leaking state secrets related to counter-espionage and intelligence works, and failing to take security precautions against spying.

This announcement comes as China, including Hong Kong, is tightening its legal framework to address potential threats to national security. Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu recently unveiled plans for comprehensive domestic national security legislation, targeting offenses such as treason, theft of state secrets, and espionage.

China has been intensifying its anti-espionage efforts, with the Ministry of State Security calling for public tip-offs about suspected foreign spy activity. The updated counter-espionage law, which came into effect in July, broadened the definition of spying and the investigative powers of national security law enforcement agencies.

Why It Matters: The Chinese government’s intensified focus on national security and espionage comes amid a global crackdown on cyber espionage. The U.S. recently initiated a crackdown on a widespread Chinese cyber espionage effort that has been breaching numerous internet-connected devices globally. This initiative, led by the Justice Department and the FBI, aims to dismantle key components of cyber intrusion.

China’s anti-espionage measures have also targeted foreign entities. Recently, the Chinese spy agency arrested the head of a foreign consulting firm on charges of conducting espionage for the U.K.'s MI6.

Image via Shutterstock

