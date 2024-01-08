Chinese Spy Agency Detains Head Of Foreign Consulting Firm Accused of Espionage For UK's MI6

Loading... Loading...

In a surprising development, the Chinese spy agency has arrested the head of a foreign consulting firm on charges of conducting espionage for the U.K.’s MI6. The focus has once again shifted to an industry previously targeted by Beijing’s anti-spying initiatives.

What Happened: The Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) declared that the consultant, with the surname Huang, was employed by the British intelligence service to carry out espionage activities in China, Bloomberg reported.

Huang, a citizen from a “third country,” is accused of supplying the UK with state secrets and intelligence. The identity of Huang’s nationality and the consulting firm remain undisclosed by the MSS. The British embassy in Beijing has yet to respond to these allegations.

The allegations detail that MI6 initiated contact with Huang in 2015 for intelligence collaboration, instructing the consultant to repeatedly travel to China, gather intelligence, and identify potential assets. The MSS claims that Huang was trained and equipped by the UK spying agency to conduct espionage.

This is the first instance of the MSS accusing the U.K. of spying on its official WeChat account, which was launched in August. The agency has previously exposed alleged spies working for US authorities.

Beijing’s continued scrutiny of the consulting sector, a frequent subject of anti-espionage crackdowns and accusations of leaking classified information by the MSS, is highlighted by this investigation.

Why It Matters: The Chinese spy agency, usually secretive about its operations, has recently taken a more public stance. Beijing intensified its crackdown on spying last year with the implementation of a new counter-espionage law, broadening the scope of activities considered spying and escalating risks for foreign firms.

Following the enforcement of criminal measures on Huang, the MSS has arranged for consular visits.

This development comes amid rising tensions between China and the U.K., as well as the United States and the broader EU. The Chinese spy agency has been actively cracking down on alleged espionage activities, particularly those involving foreign entities.

