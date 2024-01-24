Ford Electric Delivery Vehicles Shown Off By USPS — Postal Delivery Fleet To Comprise Of 66,000 EVs By 2028

Loading... Loading...

The United States Postal Service (USPS), on Monday, showcased its new fleet of electric delivery vehicles manufactured by Ford Motor Co F at the South Atlanta Sorting and Delivery Center.

What Happened: The USPS projects a total procurement of 21,000 EVs, including 9,250 from Ford, subject to market availability and operational feasibility, it said in a statement. The electric delivery trucks will commence operations in Georgia before expanding to other regions throughout the year.

In addition to helping the postal service achieve its target of 66,000 EVs in its delivery fleet by 2028, the Ford delivery vehicles will also allow it to deliver more packages given that it has about thrice the capacity of the Grumman LLV delivery vehicles currently in use, USPS said in a statement.

See Also: Best Electric Vehicle Stocks

Why It Matters: The federal establishment also sees equipping hundreds of new sorting and delivery centers (S&DCs) with charging stations throughout the year to charge its expanding EV fleet. As of January 2024, there are only 29 S&DCs across the nation. However, USPS expects to convert about 400 selected sites to S&DCs under its 10-year Delivering for America (DFA) plan published in March 2021.

The first 14,000 EV chargers for these S&DCs will be supplied by Siemens, Rexel/ Chargepoint, and Blink.

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: How Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reacted To Toyota’s Views On Electrification