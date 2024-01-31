Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Doesn't Know How He'd Work 'If You Took Away' This AI Tool — Hint: It's Not ChatGPT

Loading... Loading...

Earlier this month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed his go-to app, and surprisingly, it wasn't the popular chatbot ChatGPT. In contrast, Microsoft Corporation MSFT CEO Satya Nadella has now revealed that he cannot work without Copilot today. This AI assistant combines a large language model with existing Microsoft products and services.

What Happened: In an NBC Nightly News interview with Lester Holt, Nadella was asked how he uses AI as a CEO. "Are you on a daily basis on your phone, on Copilot?"

In response, Nadella said, "Absolutely. Everyday. Now, if you took away my Copilot, I don't know how I'd work. It reminds me a little bit of the early days of the PC."

See Also: Satya Nadella Once Again Calls For ‘Geneva Convention Around Cyber’ After Russian Intelligence Group Breaches Security At Microsoft

Holt then asked Nadella if AI and humans were smarter than him. The Microsoft CEO said, "AI today is like having a smart colleague who can help us get up the learning curve."

He laughingly confirmed that despite taking assistance from AI, he is still very much making his own decisions. "But you know, I can also do it with help."

Previously, Altman revealed that Slack is the most frequently used app because he uses it for daily communication, followed by iMessage. “I wish I could say ChatGPT,” he said at the time.

Why It's Important: In December last year, Microsoft introduced its standalone Copilot app exclusively for Android users. The tech giant, which also backs OpenAI, provides free access to GPT-4 via Copilot, a feature that ChatGPT users must pay for.

Prior to this announcement, Microsoft also extended Copilot to encompass all Windows users through its collaboration with OpenAI.

Copilot offers assistance in arranging open windows for users and can enhance productivity by implementing features such as putting the system on Do Not Disturb (DND) or Mute based on user preferences.

Moreover, it can summarize content from open tabs, edit photos by tasks like background removal or blurring using portrait mode, and even generate images.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Microsoft Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Cloud Growth, ‘Applying AI At Scale' And More

Photo by WEF on Flickr