Remark And Microsoft? Here's What's Going On With Remark Holdings (MARK) Stock Today

Remark Holdings Inc MARK shares are trading higher Tuesday following an unconfirmed deal with Microsoft Corp MSFT via Remark’s X social media account.

What Happened: In a new post on X, AI solutions company Remark Holdings said it entered into a partnership with Microsoft valued at $80 million.

“It's official!!! @Microsoft making #RemarkAI global together,” the company said in the post.

A lot of X users are commenting on the post, questioning why an official press release was not issued on the news. Benzinga reached out to both Remark Holdings and Microsoft for comment, but neither company has responded.

In a follow-up post, Remark said the partnership is centered around its computer vision models and includes videos showcased on the company’s government projects.

“85% of our perception, learning, and cognition are accomplished through vision which makes #computervision the most important essential part of the #AI landscape,” the company said.

It’s worth noting that as of Monday’s close, Remark Holdings had a market cap of approximately $7.2 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

MARK Price Action: Remark Holdings shares were up 122.8% at $0.7646 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

