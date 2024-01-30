What's Going On With Ford Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Ford Motor Co F shares are trading higher Tuesday. The stock appears to be moving in sympathy with shares of General Motors Co GM, which surged following strong quarterly results from the automaker.

What Happened: GM beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom line when it reported fourth-quarter financial results Tuesday morning. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $43 billion, which beat estimates of $38.97 billion. GM also reported adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share, which beat estimates of $1.16 per share.

GM also guided for 2024 adjusted earnings of $8.50 to $9.50 per share versus estimates of $7.83 per share, which helped push shares higher.

Ford is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter financial results after the market close on Feb. 6. The company is expected to report earnings of 13 cents per share on quarterly revenue of $40.142 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Is Ford A Good Stock To Buy?

Wall Street analysts view Ford on the whole as a Neutral, given the history of coverage over the past three months.

Looking at how the market as a whole thinks of the stock, you can reference historical price action for views on whether investors feel strongly about the stock one way or another. In the past three months, Ford Motor rose 17.47%, which indicates that opinion improved on the business and how attractive it is to own based on either its stock price, or underlying fundamentals, like revenue, which rose 10.71% over the past year.

F Price Action: Ford shares were up 1.12% at $11.68 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: jluke from Shutterstock