What's Going On With SoFi Technologies Stock?

SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI shares are in the spotlight Tuesday after the stock rallied more than 20% on Monday. Here’s a look at what’s going on.

What To Know: SoFi reported better-than-expected financial results on Monday sending shares racing higher.

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted sales of $594.25 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $571.49 million. SoFi reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 2 cents per share, up from a loss of 5 cents per share in the prior year’s quarter.

SoFi highlighted continued growth of more than 40% in both total members and total products. The company also said total deposits grew $2.9 billion in the quarter to $18.6 billion.

“As a result of this growth in high quality deposits, we have benefited from a lower cost of funding for our loans. Our deposit funding also increases our flexibility to capture additional net interest margin (NIM) and optimize returns, a critical advantage in light of notable macroeconomic uncertainty,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi Technologies.

SoFi expects first-quarter adjusted revenue of $550 to $560 million versus estimates of $573.87 million. The company anticipates $110 million to $120 million of adjusted EBITDA and $10 to $20 million of GAAP net income.

Looking beyond 2024, management said it expects 20% to 25% compound revenue growth through 2026. The company also noted that it sees 20% to 25% earnings per share growth beyond 2026.

SOFI Price Action: Sofi shares closed Monday up 20.3% at $9.16. The stock was down 2.02% at $8.97 Tuesday morning, according to Benzinga Pro.

