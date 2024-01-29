Benjamin Netanyahu Clashes With Gaza Hostages' Families, Defends Efforts To Secure Release Amid Growing Criticism

Loading... Loading...

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday defended his efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas amid mounting criticism, particularly from the families of the captives.

What Happened: The Jerusalem Post reported that at a press conference on Saturday in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu rejected claims of alienating mediators and assured that he was consistently working towards the release of those abducted in the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack.

Netanyahu, who has a personal history of involvement in hostage rescue missions, criticized the families’ protest campaign, warning that it could strengthen Hamas’ position and delay the desired outcomes.

See Also: Donald Trump’s Legal Quagmire Deepens, Rudy Giuliani Drops ‘Unpaid Fees’ Bombshell In Bankruptcy Filing

The families, in response, questioned what Netanyahu would do if his children were held captive, accusing him of scolding them instead of rectifying the situation.

Why It Matters: The ongoing hostage crisis has been a significant challenge for Netanyahu’s government. The families’ criticism comes at a time when international pressure on Israel is mounting. The Biden administration is reportedly considering slowing down weapon deliveries to Israel as a means of persuading the Israeli government to ease its military operations in the Gaza Strip. This move could further strain Netanyahu’s position, as he faces domestic criticism over handling the hostage situation.

Despite the tensions, there have been recent reports of progress in ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, with the potential for an exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

Read Next: Tim Scott Claps Back After Critics Slam His ‘I Just Love You’ Moment With Trump: ‘Vile And Disgusting’

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.