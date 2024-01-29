Nancy Pelosi Urges FBI To Investigate Protesters Calling For Gaza Ceasefire: 'Some, I Think, Are Connected To Russia'

Loading... Loading...

In a surprising move, former House speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for an FBI investigation into the antiwar protests against the Israel-Hamas conflict. She has also hinted at possible Russian involvement in these demonstrations.

What Happened: Pelosi suggested during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that some of the protesters calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war might have ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, reported NBC News.

She stated, “For them to call for a cease-fire is Mr. Putin’s message, Mr. Putin’s message. Make no mistake. This is directly connected to what he would like to see.”

"I think some of these — some of these protesters are spontaneous and organic and sincere. Some, I think, are connected to Russia, and I say that having looked at this for a long time now.”

When asked if she believes some of the protesters are Russian agents, Pelosi said she would like the FBI to investigate the matter. She also expressed concern that these protests might discourage certain voter demographics, such as young people, Arab Americans, and progressives, from voting for President Joe Biden in the next general election.

However, Pelosi’s spokesperson emphasized that the California Democrat supports peaceful protests and is particularly wary of foreign adversaries meddling in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

These comments from Pelosi highlight a growing divide within the Democratic Party, particularly in contrast to the views expressed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who suggested that the protests reflect the younger generation’s disapproval of the violence and loss of life in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Why It Matters: Pelosi’s suggestion of Russian involvement in the antiwar protests comes amid a complex geopolitical situation. Just a few days ago, it was reported that Hamas was armed with weapons from Iran, China, Russia, and North Korea. This revelation underscores the global implications of the Israel-Hamas conflict and adds a layer of complexity to Pelosi’s assertions.

It is also worth noting that Pelosi’s comments could potentially impact the Biden administration’s strategy in dealing with the Israel-Hamas conflict, especially as the administration considers using weaponry sales to Israel as leverage to halt the military assault in the Gaza Strip.

