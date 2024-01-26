Amazon Cloud Division AWS To Invest $10B in Mississippi, Marking a Major Milestone in Tech Expansion

Loading... Loading...

Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN has announced a significant expansion in Mississippi with a $10 billion investment by Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build two data center complexes, the most essential capital investment in the state’s history.

In collaboration with the Madison County Economic Development Authority, this project aims to create at least 1,000 new jobs and boost Mississippi’s tech sector and GDP.

Roger Wehner, AWS’s economic development director, highlighted the investment’s potential to generate well-paying jobs and new regional opportunities.

Recently, Amazon named John Felton as the new AWS CFO, succeeding Richard Puccio, to supervise Amazon’s cloud unit.

Amazon’s commitment to Mississippi extends beyond this project, with investments totaling $2.3 billion since 2010.

These include infrastructure projects, renewable energy initiatives like the state’s first utility-scale wind farm in Tunica County, and a Whole Foods Market location.

The wind farm alone will likely create nearly 300 jobs during peak construction and provide significant tax revenue.

Overall, Amazon’s presence in Mississippi has created 7,500 direct jobs and supports an additional 9,000 indirect jobs while aiding over 1,000 independent sellers in the state.

The company’s efforts focus on helping local jobs, economic growth, and education and enabling opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses.

Earlier this month, AWS shared plans to invest close to 2.3 trillion yen ($15.5 billion) in Japan between 2023 and 2027 to foster data centers and bolster business operations.

The investment in Japan will exceed the ₹1.056 trillion ($12.7 billion) AWS earmarked for India.

In the second quarter of 2023, Amazon held a dominant share of 32% compared to Microsoft Corp MSFT, Azure’s 22%, and Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google Cloud’s 11%.

Price Action: AMZN shares are up 0.54% at $158.60 premarket on the last check Friday.

