Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocks Hunter Biden Of Fleeing Her Testimony: 'A Child Pitching A Temper Tantrum When He Finally Got Caught'

In a recent development, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has accused Hunter Biden of fleeing the courtroom to avoid her testimony. She also suggested that Biden’s sudden departure was a sign of fear.

What Happened: Greene made these claims during an interview with Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures,” as reported by Fox News on Sunday. She described Biden’s departure as that of “a child pitching a temper tantrum when he finally got caught and was going to be in trouble.”

“It was really telling when he left as soon as Chairman Comber recognized me to speak. He sat there seemingly unfazed when Nancy Mace was chastising him. But I think he also knew what I was about to bring up,” Greene said.

She further stated that she was planning to address Biden’s alleged violation of the Mann Act, which involves the trafficking of women across state lines. Greene, who is part of the House Oversight Committee, claimed that they have evidence of this crime.

Greene also expressed concerns about Kevin Morris, whom she referred to as Biden’s “sugar daddy.” She alleged that Morris is funding Biden and is the top buyer of his art. The committee is reportedly launching an investigation into Biden’s art dealings, suspecting that he is using his father’s political influence for financial gain.

“I think it told everyone who Hunter did not want to hear from. And that was me,” Greene concluded.

Why It Matters: Greene’s allegations come in the wake of a dramatic turn of events. Hunter Biden made a surprise appearance at a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing where the committee discussed a resolution to hold him in contempt of Congress. This unexpected appearance caused quite a stir among lawmakers.

However, Greene’s claims of Biden fleeing the hearing were contradicted by Biden’s daughter, Naomi Biden. She refuted these allegations on social media, stating that everyone left the scene when Greene started lying.

