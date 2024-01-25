Designer Says He Was 'Stuck In The Future' As Tesla Took His Black, Wrapped Cybertruck Out For A Photoshoot

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen on Thursday had some cheeky exchanges with the company’s official Cybertruck account on X.

What Happened: Tesla posted a Cybertruck photograph on Wednesday and wrote, “@woodhaus2 think you lost something.”

The vehicle, wrapped in black, seemingly belongs to the designer. The photograph shared by the account was also featured on the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report.

Holzhausen responded to the post with a cheeky, “Was stuck in the future.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and even the designer have previously touted the Cybertruck as belonging to the future with its stainless steel exterior and angular design. While some deem it ugly, others have also lauded its avant-garde looks.

"Trucks right now are kind of boring," the Cybertruck designer said in an interview with Shanghai Daily earlier this week. "They are all the same. So how can we kinda bring the future forward a little bit and create something really futuristic?"

Cybertruck Demand And Scale: During Tesla’s fourth-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, Supply Chain Vice President Karn Budhiraj said that the conversion of reservations to orders for the Cybertruck has been ‘very encouraging.' The company is also receiving new orders since the vehicle's launch in late November, he added.

"If the trend continues as it very likely to be, we will soon [sell] out all the builds in 2024," the executive said.

Musk also reiterated his target of delivering ultimately 250,000 Cybertrucks in North America.

Photo Courtesy: Tesla

