Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Ditches Leather Jacket For Traditional Chinese Vest During China Visit

Nvidia NVDA CEO Jensen Huang recently visited China, where he swapped his signature leather jacket for a traditional Chinese vest, according to state media reports.

What Happened: Huang, the co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, is known for his biker-style attire. However, during his recent visit to China, he was seen wearing a vest made of traditional floral print fabric, as reported by Business Insider. This marked his first trip to China in four years.

While Nvidia did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, the company confirmed Huang’s visit to China to Bloomberg and the South China Morning Post. A company representative told SCMP that Huang was in China to celebrate the Chinese New Year with local staff.

During his visit, Huang participated in traditional dances and visited Nvidia offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. This visit occurred amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and China, including in the tech and geopolitical spheres.

Earlier in October, the Biden administration announced restrictions on exporting certain AI chips to China, placing Nvidia in a challenging position as China typically accounts for about a fifth of the company’s revenue. In response, Nvidia unveiled a slower, less powerful chip that complies with U.S. export controls. Still, some of China’s major cloud companies are reportedly not interested in these lower-performance chips.

Why It Matters: Huang’s visit to China comes at a crucial time as the U.S.-China tech rivalry intensifies. This visit, which was his first in four years, has sparked speculation about its purpose, especially since no official meetings have been confirmed.

Despite the ongoing tensions, Nvidia has been performing well, with the company’s stock surging by nearly 246% in 2023. This surge has seen Huang’s net worth rise to an impressive $44 billion, making him one of the highest earners of the year. The company’s success has been attributed to investor optimism about its chips leading the AI revolution.

Photo courtesy: Nvidia Corp on Flickr

