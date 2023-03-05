When A Radio Host's Tesla Model S Refused To Charge In Freezing December Weather, He Took To TikTok

Radio show host Domenick Nati posted a video on TikTok about his Tesla Inc. TSLA Model S vehicle not charging in freezing weather in December 2022.

What Happened: Nati said, at the time, that he tried to charge the vehicle at home but it did not work out. He then attempted to refill the battery at a Supercharger but the car displayed a message stating it was warming up in preparation for charging.

The car displayed the message “Charge rate will increase once battery is warm” on its console, the video showed.

The car failed to charge even an hour after it was plugged in — the situation had not changed two hours later either.

The radio host said he was “stranded on Christmas Eve!”

See Also: How To Buy Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks

Why It Matters: Nati’s video garnered 727,800 views at the time of writing. It was liked 42,100 times.

The charging problem occurred when it was 19 F or -7 C, reported Electrek. The publication noted that it takes time for the battery pack to warm up enough to accept higher charge rates. The report ascribed the problem Nati was facing to a malfunction.

YouTube channel “Out of Spec Reviews” deep froze a Tesla Model 3 vehicle recently in -14 F weather to see what would happen to the vehicle.

The notification encountered by Nati also appeared in the YouTube video. However, that particular vehicle did eventually charge up.

This story was originally published on Dec. 27, 2022.

Read Next: Tesla Analyst Explains Why EV Maker's Silicon-Carbide Cutdown Isn't Bad For Chipmakers