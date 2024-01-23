More Powerful Siri, Smoother Swipes: watchOS 10.3 Brings Back The Beloved Swipe Gesture For Changing Watch Faces

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL has launched the watchOS 10.3 update to all its Apple Watch users, focusing on stability and performance enhancements.

What Happened: After weeks of testing, Apple has pushed out the watchOS 10.3 update to all Apple Watch users. This update primarily aims to boost the system’s overall stability and performance.

The beta versions of watchOS 10.3 did not reveal any significant new features, indicating that Apple primarily targeted a seamless user experience and performance optimization of the features introduced in prior versions, reported AppleInsider.

Previously, the watchOS 10.2 update, launched on Dec. 11, had significantly improved, particularly in Siri integration and user interface enhancements. It allowed Siri to access health data, simplifying users’ access to various health statistics through voice commands.

Moreover, watchOS 10.2 reinstated the much-loved swipe gesture for changing watch faces, enabling users to switch styles or functionalities swiftly.

The report noted that the newly launched watchOS 10.3 update, bearing build number 21S644, has now replaced watchOS 10.2, which had the build number 21S364.

Why It Matters: Apple’s update comes in the wake of a sales pause for two of its watch models — the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 — in the U.S. market. This decision was made in response to a patent infringement ruling involving medical technology company Masimo Corporation.

However, according to leading equity analysts Samik Chatterjee, CFA, and Joseph Cardoso of JPMorgan, the financial impact on Apple may not be as severe as initially anticipated.

Moreover, previously, it was also reported that Cupertino has introduced its 2024 Black Unity collection, designed for the Apple Watch, iPhone, and iPad. This collection includes a new watch face, sports band, and wallpaper, blending technology and culture.

