Rivian Ropes In Former Apple, Porsche Exec To Launch R2 Platform

Loading... Loading...

EV maker Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN has roped in former Apple and Porsche executive Jonas Reinke as the company’s new Vice President for Product Management to launch its new R2 platform.

What Happened: At Apple Inc AAPL, Reinke led Product for Automotive and Mobility services. Before that, he worked with the German automaker Porsche and its Porsche Digital subsidiary in different product management roles, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“We are very happy to welcome Jonas to the Rivian team. His product expertise will help us with the launch of new platforms like the R2 and the continued product improvements of our R1T and R1S. I look forward to working closely together as we tackle this next great wave of product launches,” Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe said.

See Also: Best Electric Vehicle Stocks

Rivian’s R2: During the third-quarter earnings call, CFO Claire McDonough announced that R2 platform production would commence in 2026, with product unveilings expected in early 2024. The R2, while retaining the brand's essence, will be more compact and available at a lower price point.

"There's an extreme vacuum of choice we feel in the sort of $45,000 to $50,000 price range for midsize SUVs," Scaringe said, highlighting the limited options and concentrated market share held by Tesla, whose Model 3 starts at $38,990, while the Model Y begins at $43,990.

In December, it was reported that the company trimmed its future battery technologies team by nearly 8% as it focused on R2.

Recent External Hires: In November, Rivian brought on board Arnhelm Mittelbach, a veteran from Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGAF, to serve as the plant manager for its Georgia facility. During the same month, the electric vehicle startup also welcomed Carlo Materazzo, formerly Vice President of Manufacturing at Stellantis STLA North America, as its Vice President of Logistics.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: The Comprehensive Guide To Leasing A Tesla: Costs, Models And Tax Credits

Photo by Tada Images on Shutterstock