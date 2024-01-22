Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, OpenAI has suspended a developer who created a chatbot, Dean.Bot, for Rep. Dean Phillips‘ (D-Minn.) 2024 presidential campaign. The suspension comes as a result of new regulations that bar lobbyists and candidates from using ChatGPT for political purposes.

What Happened: The developer behind Dean.Bot, a chatbot powered by ChatGPT, was suspended by OpenAI for violating the company’s new rules, reported The Washington Post on Sunday. The chatbot was designed to engage with constituents in real time, mimicking the voice of Phillips and addressing queries about the 2024 election.

Phillips, a Democrat, has a background in business and has been representing Minnesota since 2019. Despite launching his campaign to challenge incumbent President Joe Biden in 2024, Phillips’ polling numbers have not suggested a significant threat to Biden’s candidacy.

See Also: Trump Vs. Haley: New Poll Shows Undeclared Voters Gravitate Toward This Republican Candidate In New Hamps

The development of Dean.Bot was funded by the Super PAC We Deserve Better, which then partnered with AI developer Delphi to create the chatbot. Delphi’s account was also suspended for violating the new political rules set by OpenAI.

"Anyone who builds with our tools must follow our usage policies," OpenAI spokeswoman said. "We recently removed a developer account that was knowingly violating our API usage policies which disallow political campaigning, or impersonating an individual without consent."

Why It Matters: The use of AI in political campaigns has been a topic of concern. In a recent discussion, Bill Gates and other AI leaders expressed their concerns about the potential impact of AI on elections. OpenAI has been taking steps to address these concerns, including introducing new tools to verify the authenticity of AI-generated content.

Other tech giants like Meta and Google have also implemented policies to regulate the use of AI in campaign-related materials. Despite these measures, the use of AI in political campaigns continues to be a contentious issue, with concerns about the spread of misinformation through AI-generated content.

Read Next: Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Tesla And Uber Team Up; PayPal’s ‘Transition Year’; Analyst Predicts Dogecoin W

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.