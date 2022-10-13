Nancy Pelosi Wanted To 'Punch Trump Out' If He Turned Up At The Capitol On Jan. 6

Had Donald Trump turned up at the Capitol on Jan.6, 2021, when the insurrection took place, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was ready to “punch him out.”

What Happened: Footage shared by CNN and taken by Alexandra Pelosi, the daughter of Nancy Pelosi, shows the speaker watching crowds descend upon the Capitol.

The Speaker says, “If he comes, I’m gonna punch him out” after she watches coverage of a Trump rally at the Ellipse where he says he is going to the Capitol.

“I’ve been waiting for this, for trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I’m gonna punch him out, and I’m gonna go to jail and I’m gonna be happy,” said Pelosi.

See Also: How To Buy TMTG IPO Stock

Before that, Pelosi reacted to Trump’s intention of going to the Capitol by saying, “Tell him if he comes here, we’re going to the White House.”

Why It Matters: On Thursday, the House committee probing the Jan. 6 riot unanimously voted to subpoena Trump.

Committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said, “none of this would have happened without [Trump]. He was personally and substantially involved in all of it."

Meanwhile, Trump hit out at Pelosi and the Committee on Truth Social. The former president questioned why Pelosi hadn’t called out the “troops” before Jan.6, which he “strongly recommended.”

The former leader also asked why the Committee hadn’t asked him to testify months ago and why “they waited until the very end.”

Truth Social is a part of Trump Media & Technology Group, which is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC.

Read Next: Mike Pence Ready To Testify Before Jan. 6 Committee 'If Invited:' Contents Of Call With Donald Trump In Focus