Trump Stirs GOP Speculation For Vice President Post, Rejects This One Candidate's Chances Of Being His Second-in-command: Report

This week, former President Donald Trump dashed hopes of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley being his vice president pick during a rally in New Hampshire. Trump emphasized that, while Haley is respectable, she lacks the presidential qualities he seeks in a running mate. This revelation comes as Haley trails behind Trump in the Republican nomination race, particularly in New Hampshire, which will hold its primary on Tuesday, the Politico reported.

Trump and Haley recently engaged in a public feud, with each party labeling the other as the biggest loser.

The feud was sparked when Trump congratulated Haley for her third-place finish in the Iowa caucus, only to later say that “she wouldn’t just lose the White House, she’d lose us the House and Senate.”

Haley retaliated by accusing Trump of being “confused about his own record,” pointing out that the Republicans lost the House, Senate and White House under his leadership. She also emphasized her potential to outperform President Joe Biden by double digits, a feat Trump struggled to achieve.

Meanwhile, speculation arose about Haley being a potential running mate for Trump, given her standing as his top-polling rival, Politico added. However, Trump’s public statements and opposition from close allies, including his son Donald Trump Jr., suggest discord within the Trump camp regarding Haley’s alignment with the former president. Trump expressed reservations about announcing a vice presidential pick if certain disqualifying comments had been made, the report added.

Despite Trump privately exploring opinions on Haley’s potential candidacy last month, her recent statements have all but ruled out the possibility. Haley stated this week that she is not interested in being anyone’s vice president, firmly closing the door on the vice presidential role.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock