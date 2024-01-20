Fancy A Spin In A Cybertruck? Rent One On Turo For $1000 A Day

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc‘s TSLA stainless steel Cybertruck is reportedly available to rent on Turo.

What Happened: Customers still awaiting their Cybertruck after placing an order or those who simply would like to experience the vehicle can rent it for about $1000 a day in California or Austin, reported Business Insider.

The report noted two listings on Turo, one in Texas and the other in San Jose. In Texas, a Foundation series Cybertruck has been listed for $1,069/ day, while in San Jose, a first-edition Cyberbeast is listed for $950 a day, the report said.

Why It Matters: Tesla commenced delivering Cybertrucks on Nov. 30 . It is not evident as to how many Cybertrucks were sold last year as the company has clubbed deliveries of Model S, X, and the Cybertruck together in its delivery report.

During Tesla's third-quarter earnings call in October, CEO Elon Musk revealed that over a million people had reserved the vehicle, saying demand "was off the charts."

Musk, however, cautioned that achieving the targeted delivery of approximately 250,000 Cybertrucks annually might take until 2025.

Tesla later revealed prices on the vehicle exceeding what was put forth at the vehicle’s unveiling in 2019.

The lowest-priced Cybertruck currently starts at $79,990. The rear-wheel-drive version of the Cybertruck, expected to be priced lower at $57,390, will only be available starting in 2025.

Cybertruck. Photo courtesy: Tesla