Donald Trump has emerged victorious in the Republican presidential caucuses in Iowa despite the state experiencing its coldest weather in 50 years.

What Happened: The Associated Press (AP) declared Trump the winner of the Iowa caucuses on Monday night, based on early returns and the results of AP VoteCast, a voter survey. Trump’s lead was deemed insurmountable, with initial results from eight counties showing him far ahead of the other candidates.

Trump’s lead was evident in both rural and urban areas, across all demographics, and geographic regions in the state. As of 8:30 p.m. EST, Trump had secured 70% of the vote, with Ron DeSantis in second place at 15% and Nikki Haley in third at 8%.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that the 2024 Iowa caucuses were the coldest in the state’s 50-year history. The high in Des Moines was 1 degree, while the high in Waterloo was 1 degree below zero, approximately 15 degrees colder than the previous coldest caucuses.

The NWS in Des Moines noted that the 1972 caucuses in Des Moines had a high of 25 and a low of minus 4, while the coldest in Waterloo was in 2000, with a high of 26 and a low of minus 11.

Why It Matters: In the run-up to the caucuses, Trump had urged his supporters to participate in the voting process despite adverse weather conditions. He had expressed this sentiment during a rally at Simpson College, where he made a final appeal to his followers not to “sit home” even amidst severe blizzards that had led to the cancellation of three out of his four planned rallies. “You can’t sit home,” Trump had said.

Election polls suggest that Trump's popularity among GOP voters is notably higher than that of other candidates, largely due to his significant lead in national primary polls. According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 61.4% support among GOP voters, While Haley trailed with 12% support and DeSantis with 10.7%.

