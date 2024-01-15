Edward Snowden Puzzled By Preference For Livestreams With 'Dead Air' Over Edited Videos Among The Youth: 'Consensus Is That I Am Old'

Loading... Loading...

Edward Snowden expressed puzzlement over the youth’s preference for livestreaming over professionally edited videos, questioning whether this was a sign of his aging.

What Happened: On Monday, Snowden shared his thoughts on Twitter, expressing his bewilderment at why the younger generation would choose to watch a livestream with “tons of dead air and a streamer who looks bored out of their mind” over “tightly edited, produced videos that don’t waste the viewer’s time.” He ended his tweet with a self-reflective question: “What am I missing? Am I just old?”

In response to his own question about his age, Snowden humorously tweeted, “the consensus is that i am old. i guess i have to stream from a hot tub in penance. lo siento mucho.”

Snowden observed that when it came to livestreaming the “chat flies by at like 50 messages a second.” and asked how the young keep up with it.

See Also: Apple Preps ‘Most Sophisticated Sales Pitch Ever’ For Vision Pro Debut On Feb. 2 With Demo Lasting 25 Min

Why It Matters: The former defense contractor’s tweet comes at a time when Twitch is reportedly planning workforce reductions due to financial losses. Meanwhile, other platforms like X, as part of Elon Musk’s quest to create an “everything app”, are exploring livestreaming features, potentially intensifying competition in the digital streaming industry.

Snowden’s tweet also follows his recent commentary on the decline of the ‘American Century’ and his criticism of tech giants like Apple and Alphabet over privacy concerns.

Snowden’s commentary adds to the ongoing discourse about the changing landscape of digital content consumption.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Photo Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

Read Next: Elon Musk On SpaceX’s 2023 Achievements, A ‘Dumb Idea’ That Was Proven Right, And Hopes To Have People La

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.