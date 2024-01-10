Tesla Cybertruck Gets So Much Media Flak Because 'All Eyes' Are On It, Says Auto Journalist: 'TikTok Servers Would Explode' If F-150 Snow Struggles Got Same Attention

Loading... Loading...

Hagerty automotive journalist Jason Cammisa attributed the negative media coverage of Tesla Inc‘s TSLA stainless steel Cybertruck to the increased curiosity it has generated among consumers.

What Happened: Cammisa discussed the video of the Cybertruck struggling in the snow on CNBC’s ‘Last Call’ show, noting, “This is just because all eyes are on the Cybertruck.”

He compared the attention to the lack of videos for other vehicles, saying, “If everyone posted a video every time an F-150 got stuck in the snow, TikTok servers would explode,” referencing the Cybertruck’s rival, the F-150 Lightning from Ford Motor Co F.

A video of a Cybertruck — unrelated to the one Camissa was talking about — getting stuck in the snow with a Christmas tree circulated online in December, raising concerns about the vehicle’s off-road capabilities. It showed the Cybertruck being rescued by a gas-powered Ford truck, a moment shared by Ford CEO Jim Farley, who later clarified it was not part of any advertising campaign.

Impact On Sales And Customers: Cammisa was joined by Deepwater Asset Management Managing Partner Gene Munster on the show, who expressed optimism that Tesla will address the issue.

Munster stated, “Ultimately… Tesla is going to right this ship,” noting that potential buyers would require evidence such as a software update or tire tweak to assure the vehicle’s performance in snow.

"For the Cybertruck to be a hit… they got to sell it to places that it snows in,” Munster said.

Elon Musk mentioned during Tesla’s third-quarter earnings call in October, a month before the Cybertruck’s delivery event, that over a million people had reserved the vehicle, with demand described as “off the charts.”

However, he cautioned that achieving the annual delivery target of 250,000 Cybertrucks might be delayed until 2025 due to production scaling challenges.

Photo courtesy: Tesla