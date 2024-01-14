Moderate Democrats Say They're Ready To Back Speaker Mike Johnson If Right Attempts To Remove Him

Loading... Loading...

A contingent of moderate Democrats has signaled their readiness to stand behind Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, amid brewing tensions within the GOP that could see him ousted, similar to the fate of his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy.

What Happened: These Democrats, some of whom are bracing for challenging re-elections, have expressed their intention to support Johnson if he faces an internal revolt, according to a report by NBC News.

An anonymous senior Democratic lawmaker confirmed their backing for Johnson, citing the necessity to prevent further legislative gridlock.

Another Democratic representative shared similar views, acknowledging the difficulties of the speaker's role while emphasizing the need for continuity in the House's leadership.

Johnson's recent bipartisan spending agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has been a point of contention among some hard-right Republicans.

Prominent figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have opposed specific policies under Johnson's leadership, particularly regarding Ukraine aid.

Despite facing potential challenges to his position, Johnson has maintained a firm stance on the bipartisan deal. The threat of a motion to vacate, a procedural mechanism allowing any lawmaker to initiate a vote to remove the speaker, looms over his tenure.

The prospect of such a motion has prompted Democrats, including Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), to deliberate their strategy, with many leaning towards supporting Johnson to avert further turmoil in Congress.

According to the report, this scenario reflects the fragile balance of power in the U.S. Congress, where a small number of dissenting votes could determine the speaker's future.

