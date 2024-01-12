Elon Musk Claims 'Propaganda Level' In Media Is 'Tediously High'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc. CEO and X owner Elon Musk has claimed that the "propaganda level" in the mainstream or legacy media is "tediously high."

What Happened: Musk called out the legacy media for being "biased" in their narratives, political or otherwise. This time around, Musk reposted a statistic on crimes based on race.

"The propaganda level in legacy media has become tediously high, but also remarkable for how almost all legacy media repeat the same lies verbatim," Musk said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Musk reposted a statistic snippet posted by a user called "The Rabbit Hole." The statistic referred to interracial violent crimes in 2018, according to a survey by the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

The user highlighted one particular statistic, namely "White on Black" without exactly spelling out what they meant.

It's not the first time that Musk has alleged the mainstream media of bias and spreading propaganda. In the past, Musk has backed "citizen journalism" to break the monopoly of legacy media.

More specifically, Musk called out the criticism that X, then Twitter, faced for technical challenges during Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' 2024 Presidential bid announcement.

Why It Matters: Musk has been alleging the media of being biased and spreading propaganda for quite some time now. Back in February 2023, he accused the media of being racist for dropping Dilbert after its creator Scott Adams' racist rant.

He even called for the creation of "TruthGPT" after reports of Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT being biased against former President Donald Trump while posting a favorable response for President Joe Biden.

