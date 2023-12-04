GPT Store's Launch on Hold: Is OpenAI's Leadership Shuffle to Blame for the 2024 Wait?

Loading... Loading... Loading...

ChatGPT parent OpenAI has postponed the launch of its GPT Store, initially set for this year, to early 2024. This delay is likely due to November's leadership upheaval.

A previous report mentioned upcoming improvements like an enhanced configuration interface and debugged messages in the Microsoft Corp MSFT backed artificial intelligence research organization store.

The store's launch, announced at OpenAI's Dev Day conference in November, was met with skepticism due to many unresolved questions, TechCrunch reports.

During a Q&A, briefly ousted CEO Sam Altman and CTO Mira Murati were vague about plans for charging customers and compensating developers. The leadership tussle and the approaching winter holidays likely contributed to the decision to delay the launch.

Altman faced a temporary ousting following internal disagreements over a potentially hazardous AI discovery.

This situation led to a brief leadership shakeup within the company. However, after a weekend of public outcry and support from company employees and shareholders, the company swiftly reinstated Altman.

Despite the postponement, OpenAI customers can still create and share GPTs directly, although these won't be publicly listed or part of any revenue-sharing scheme until the store's official opening. The delay underscores OpenAI's challenges in rolling out new products amid internal changes and external expectations.

OpenAI looks to generate over $1 billion in revenue over the next 12 months from selling AI software and computing capacity.

Also Read: Microsoft President Makes Startling Revelations on Arrival of Advanced AI

Price Action: MSFT shares are down 0.60% at $372.10 premarket on the last check Monday.