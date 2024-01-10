Man Who Attacked Nevada Judge During Sentencing Gets 4-Year Prison Term

Loading... Loading...

Deobra Redden, the man who made headlines after attacking a Nevada judge during a sentencing hearing, has been sentenced to up to four years in state prison.

The Hill reported that Redden’s punishment was confirmed by Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus, the same judge he attacked.

Redden, 30, was given the sentence for an attempted battery charge from the previous year, to which he pleaded guilty in November. He was in court for sentencing on Jan. 3 when the attack occurred.

“I want to make it clear I am not changing or modifying the sentence I was in the process of imposing last week before I was interrupted by the defendant’s actions,” said Holthus, who was back at work the next day after the attack.

Redden, who could be eligible for parole in 19 months based on his conduct in prison, is facing 15 new felony and misdemeanor charges related to the courtroom attack. His lawyer, Caesar Almase, chose not to comment outside the court and will not be representing Redden on Tuesday because he witnessed the courtroom attack.

Redden’s foster mother, Karen Springer, and older sister, LaDonna Daniels, told reporters that Redden has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Although court records show he was found competent to stand trial, Springer and Daniels believe that his mental illness should be taken into account.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said that Redden’s criminal history included convictions for three felonies and nine misdemeanors, mostly involving violent acts. He emphasized the need to protect the community and suggested that Redden had been given too many chances.

