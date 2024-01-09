Xi Jinping Declares War On 'Flies And Ants' In Intensified Anti-Corruption Campaign: 'There Can Be No Stopping'

Loading... Loading...

China’s President Xi Jinping has pledged to intensify his administration’s anti-corruption campaign, vowing to pursue both minor and major offenders within various industries, including finance, energy, and infrastructure.

What Happened: Xi described the offenders as “flies and ants,” referring to small-scale corruption that is easier to conceal. The Chinese leader made these remarks during a meeting with the Communist Party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the country’s top anti-graft body, reported CNN.

"While there had been an overwhelming victory in the decade-long anti-corruption push, the situation remains complex," Xi said.

"In the face of such [a] complex situation, there can be no stopping, slacking or compromising on anti-corruption."

Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign, which is his signature project, has been sweeping across the Communist Party, government, military, and state-owned companies. The focus will now be on state-owned enterprises, including the pharmaceutical sector.

See Also: Xi Jinping’s Manufacturing-Driven New Economic Strategy Raises Global Trade Concerns Amid Property Sector

Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, interpreted Jinping’s remarks as a signal that the crackdown is not about to end.

The campaign is considered a priority, especially given the challenges facing the Chinese economy, the second largest in the world, grappling with structural slowdown, weak demand, and rising unemployment.

Why It Matters: This intensified crackdown on corruption comes on the heels of a significant purge within the military, spurred by concerns of extensive corruption weakening the country’s military prowess. Xi’s anti-corruption drive within the military has led to the dismissal of over a dozen senior defense officials in the past six months. This move, one of China’s most comprehensive crackdowns on military corruption, was driven by alarming findings such as missiles filled with water instead of fuel and defective missile silos.

Read Next: China Vs. Emerging Markets: Opportunity Or Value Trap For Investors In 2024?

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.