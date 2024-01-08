Ozempic Users Might Experience Caloric Intake Rise Post-Discontinuation: Survey

Loading... Loading...

Deutsche Bank has recently conducted a survey suggesting that patients using Novo Nordisk A/S NVO weight loss medication, Ozempic, may increase their caloric intake after discontinuing the treatment.

What Happened: The survey involved 600 U.S. consumers. Seventy percent of the participants were users of a GLP-1 drug like Ozempic or Wegovy, while 30% had discontinued such medication. The study revealed that calorie intake decreases while on the medication but increases once the patient stops the treatment. In some instances, caloric consumption is higher than before starting the treatment.

According to Dr. Shantanu Gaur, founder and CEO of Allurion Technologies Inc ALUR, “appetite can return with a vengeance” once patients cease GLP-1 therapy, reported CNBC.

Why It Matters: Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy has been linked to greater weight loss with prolonged use, with 40% of patients still using the drug a year later. This adherence rate is three times higher than other treatments, highlighting the effectiveness of Novo Nordisk’s drugs.

With the rising demand for weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, Novo Nordisk is constructing a large-scale manufacturing facility in Dublin. The investment is set to exceed €2 billion ($2.1 billion approx), with the facility expected to be fully operational by 2026.

This development comes as investment prospects revolving around the growing demand for GLP-1 drugs are being highlighted. Jim Cramer, for instance, has pointed out the transformational impact of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and encourages focus on stocks that stand to gain from these drugs.

