Novo Nordisk, Maker Of 'Miracle' Weight Loss Drug Ozempic, Announces Mega Factory In Dublin

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO, the maker of ‘Miracle‘ weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, is reportedly set to construct a large-scale manufacturing facility in Dublin as demand surges for its weight-loss drugs.

What Happened: The pharmaceutical giant from Denmark has put forth plans for an expansive campus in Clondalkin, covering an area of 147,192 square meters at Grange Castle business park, The Sunday Times reported.

The company’s investment is likely to exceed €2 billion ($5.51 billion) and the construction phase is estimated to last between 18 and 24 months, with the facility expected to be fully operational by 2026, the report added.

Upon approval, the Dublin site will accommodate three manufacturing units for filling and packaging, a warehouse, a pair of assembly and packaging facilities, an administrative building, and a lab, as reported by the Sunday Times.

Why It Matters: Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy have achieved tremendous success, positioning the company as Europe’s most valuable publicly traded company. However, the high demand for these products has put a strain on the firm’s production capacity. While Ozempic is a type 2 diabetes drug, Wegovy is branded a weight-loss drug.

Earlier this month, the company agreed to buy an Athlone manufacturing facility from the Irish biopharma group Alkermes.

