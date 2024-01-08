House Speaker Mike Johnson Dismisses Election Denier Label But Refuses To Acknowledge Biden As Winner

Loading... Loading...

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has responded to allegations of election denial, maintaining that the U.S. Constitution was violated during the 2020 election without affirming President Joe Biden‘s win.

What Happened: In an interview with Face The Nation, Johnson dismissed claims of being an election denier as “nonsense,” reported Politico on Sunday. However, he declined to acknowledge Biden’s victory, stating that the Constitution was “clearly violated during the 2020 election.”

Johnson played a key role in supporting a lawsuit by Texas to invalidate the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin after former President Donald Trump‘s 2020 loss. Despite acknowledging Biden as the certified winner, Johnson insisted that the election was unlawful due to changes in state election laws amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per Johnson, the issue is now “water under the bridge,” and he is working with Biden as the President of the United States. Despite numerous post-election lawsuits contesting Biden’s victory, none have successfully challenged his win.

Why It Matters: Johnson’s stance on the 2020 election is not new. In October 2023, he was harshly criticized by Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, for his purported election-denying stance.

Johnson, who was elected as House Speaker in October 2023, has also been vocal about his concerns over Biden’s cognitive decline, stating that it is a matter of “reality,” not a personal insult.

