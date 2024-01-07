Stay In Frame With Belkin's New Stand Pro: The First iPhone Dock With User-Tracking

Loading... Loading...

Belkin International Inc., a consumer electronics and networking company, has unveiled an innovative iPhone dock with tracking abilities. The device, called Belkin Stand Pro, is designed to enhance user experience by following user movements using a motor.

What Happened: According to a report by The Verge, Belkin is ready to launch the Stand Pro, a motorized iPhone dock. This product, priced at $179.99, uses Apple Inc.’s AAPL DockKit framework, making it the first of its kind to do so and eliminating the need for a third-party app.

The Stand Pro boasts a 360-degree rotating cylindrical base and a MagSafe-equipped motorized arm with a 90-degree range of movement.

Once an iPhone 12 or newer model is attached, the dock pairs with the device using NFC, automatically adjusting the iPhone’s position to keep the user or subject in the frame during video calls or filming.

Alongside its tracking abilities, the Stand Pro also supports up to 15W wireless fast charging when connected to the included USB-C cable and 30W power supply.

It also offers the option for battery power, providing around five hours of use on a single charge.

Why It Matters: The Stand Pro’s integration of Apple’s DockKit framework is a significant development in the consumer tech industry. Despite the availability of more affordable motorized stands in the market, the Stand Pro stands out as the first to use this framework.

In addition to the Stand Pro, Belkin also announced an upgraded version of its BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand and a new Qi2-enable BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank. Though the availability of the Stand Pro is yet to be confirmed, the other products are expected to be available in March, the report noted.

Photo courtesy: Belkin

