Nvidia Prepares to Reveal New Graphics Cards - What's Next for Gamers?

Nvidia Corp NVDA is poised to announce its GeForce RTX Super series graphics cards during the CES event in Las Vegas.

The lineup includes the RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4080 Super. The RTX 4070 Super will coexist with the RTX 4070, while the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti could be replaced by their Super counterparts, as per rumors, the Forbes reports.

The pricing strategy for the new RTX Super series appears to be competitive.

The RTX 4070 Super will likely be priced at $599, offering performance close to the RTX 4070 Ti but at a lower cost. The RTX 4070 Ti Super, projected at $799, is anticipated to deliver performance near the RTX 4080, thanks to increased memory and stream processors.

This makes it an attractive option for high-resolution gamers, especially compared to the RTX 4080's higher price point.

The RTX 4080 Super might be priced around $999 or $1200, closing the gap to the significantly more expensive RTX 4090.

This pricing puts Nvidia in direct competition with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD, Radeon RX 7900 XTX, and RX 7900 XT, priced at approximately $950 and $800, respectively.

In addition to Nvidia, Intel Corp INTC and AMD will likely announce significant developments in Las Vegas, capturing the attention of PC and laptop gamers and enthusiasts.

The focus is on performance enhancements and aggressive pricing strategies to capture a larger market share in the competitive graphics card industry.

Despite U.S. sanctions, Nvidia remains keen on accomplishing its AI chip targets for China while consolidating its position in the U.S. as the dominant chip designer.

Price Actions: NVDA shares traded higher by 2.02% at $489.67 on the last check Friday.

