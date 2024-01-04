Elon Musk Lends Support To This Non-Profit Digital Library After Mocking 'Wokipedia' Earlier

Loading... Loading...

Despite past criticism of similar knowledge-sharing platforms, Elon Musk has thrown weight behind Internet Archive, the platform involved in a legal dispute with several major publishers.

What Happened: On Thursday, Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed his support for the non-profit digital library, highlighting its significance as a “public good that should exist”.

See Also: Mark Cuban And Elon Musk Lock Horns Over Diversity And Inclusion: ‘The Loss Of DEI-Phobic Companies Is My Gain’

The Internet Archive has been involved in an ongoing legal battle with leading publishers such as Hachette, HarperCollins, Wiley, and Penguin Random House. The contention is over the platform’s Controlled Digital Lending or CDL program, which allows users to borrow digital books, reported Mashable.

In March last year, the Internet Archive experienced a legal setback when a court ruling was made against their CDL program. The non-profit has then appealed the decision, asserting that the CDL program is an essential tool for libraries, aiding in the preservation of historical content and ensuring digital access to information.

On the flip side, the publishers argue that the CDL program has been causing them financial distress.

Why It Matters: Musk’s support for the Internet Archive is particularly noteworthy given his past criticism of similar platforms like Wikipedia.

The tech billionaire has previously expressed concern over Wikipedia’s susceptibility to bias, suggesting that its content could be influenced by individuals with opposing viewpoints. He also mockingly offered a $1 billion donation to Wikipedia on the condition of a name change.

In May 2023, the tech mogul said that he "pushed harder for speech" than any other internet company, including "Wokipedia," deliberately misspelling the platform's name and tagging Wikipedia's co-founder Jimmy Wales.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Calms Fears Of Critical Material Shortages, Says Battery Production Happening At Breakneck Pace