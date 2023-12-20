Want To Generate Your Own AI Music? Microsoft Copilot's Suno Extension Lets You Do It For Free

Loading... Loading...

Now that Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT Copilot is more widely available to all users on Windows 10 and Windows 11, a new extension called Suno can help you generate your own AI songs with a single line of text.

What Happened: Microsoft is bringing the power of AI to Windows, and the latest feature addition in this endeavor is allowing users to create AI songs on demand.

For this, Microsoft has partnered with Suno, an AI music service created by musicians and AI experts in Cambridge.

The goal is to let people turn their thoughts into music – users only need a line of text, and Suno will do the rest, from the lyrics to the instrumentation and the voice.

See Also: Microsoft Brings Copilot To Everyone Using Windows: Here Are Four Cool Things You Can Do With It

How To Generate AI Songs Using Suno With Microsoft Copilot

To generate AI songs using Suno with Microsoft Copilot, follow these steps:

Visit copilot.microsoft.com and sign in with your Microsoft account.

Click Plugins on the top right side and enable the Suno plugin.

on the top right side and enable the Suno plugin. In the text box, ask Copilot to create a song for you. You can say something like this: "create a rock song for a long drive"

Suno will take a minute or two to generate your AI song.

You can then listen to the song, download it, and share it on social media.

Loading... Loading...

Alternatively, you can also visit Suno's official website and sign in to start creating songs.

Suno lets users generate 10 songs per day or 300 songs per month for free. Its ‘Pro' plan costs $8 per month and lets users generate 500 songs, while the ‘Premier' plan costs $24 per month and has a 2,000-song limit.

Why It Matters: Microsoft has aggressively integrated AI into Windows, Bing, Office, and other products, leveraging its partnership with OpenAI.

Microsoft's rivals are also testing generative AI music tools. For instance, Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL YouTube has launched an AI tool that lets users generate songs using hums or text prompts.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: GPT Builder Is Now Live For All ChatGPT Plus Subscribers: Here’s How To Create Your Own GPT