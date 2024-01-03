Intel and DigitalBridge Launch Articul8 AI to Transform Enterprise AI Landscape

Loading... Loading...

Intel Corp INTC and DigitalBridge Group Inc DBRG have established a new independent company, Articul8 AI Inc, to provide enterprise customers with a comprehensive and secure generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) software platform.

This platform is designed for enterprise security, offering in-house data handling and various deployment options, including cloud, on-premise, or hybrid.

Articul8 AI, formed using intellectual property and technology from Intel, will maintain a strategic alignment with Intel for market opportunities and GenAI adoption in enterprises.

Arun Subramaniyan, previously a vice president at Intel, will lead Articul8 as CEO. Intel's CEO Pat Gelsinger emphasized the potential of Articul8 in delivering significant outcomes for both Intel and its customer ecosystem.

The venture initiative of DigitalBridge, DigitalBridge Ventures, acted as the lead investor in Articul8. Intel and other prominent venture investors have acquired an equity stake in Articul8.

Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge, acknowledged enterprises' challenges in integrating GenAI and highlighted Articul8's scalable and deployable software platform.

Articul8's GenAI platform, initially optimized on Intel hardware, aims to offer efficiency, security, and scalability for large enterprises.

It has already been deployed in various sectors like financial services and telecommunications, demonstrating its capability to meet specialized needs and high security.

Boston Consulting Group has implemented Articul8's products, showcasing its effectiveness in delivering production-ready platforms quickly.

As an independent entity backed by significant industry investment, Articul8 is set to expand its market strategy and product offerings, enhancing the GenAI ecosystem's capabilities.

Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 1.41% at $47.13 on the last check Wednesday.

