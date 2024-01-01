Reckitt's Mead Johnson Initiates Massive Recall Of 675K Cans Of Hypoallergenic Baby Formula Over Bacteria Contamination Fears

Loading... Loading...

A massive recall of hypoallergenic infant formula has been initiated due to concerns over potential bacteria contamination. The recall involves approximately 675,000 cans of infant formula.

What Happened: Reckitt Benckiser Group plc‘s RBGLY Mead Johnson Nutrition MJN is voluntarily recalling specific batches of its Nutramigen Powder. The move follows worries about possible Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria contamination in product samples outside the U.S.. Despite these concerns, the company asserts that no illnesses or adverse events have been reported in connection to the product, as per a report by Business Insider.

The Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria can lead to severe infections, including meningitis and sepsis. However, the firm maintains that other tests of the suspected batches returned negative results for Cronobacter and other bacteria.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stated that despite mandatory testing for Cronobacter and Salmonella in infant formula products, these tests do not guarantee the absence of the bacteria. This is due to potential low-level contamination that may not be evenly spread within the product.

The affected formula can be recognized through specific batch codes: ZL3FHG, ZL3FMH, ZL3FPE, ZL3FQD, ZL3FRW, and ZL3FXJ. The cans bear a UPC Code of 300871239418 or 300871239456, with a use-by date of Jan. 1, 2025.

Consumers who have purchased Nutramigen should inspect the bottom of the can for these specific batch numbers. If found, the product should be disposed of or the company contacted for a refund.

Why It Matters: Despite experiencing significant shortages of infant formula in the U.S. in 2022, the FDA does not expect this recall to significantly affect the supply and availability of powdered infant formulas. The agency said it remains committed to ensuring the safety and quality of infant formula products and is working closely with the manufacturers to address any issues.

