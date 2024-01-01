Ice, Ice, Baby: Rapper Vanilla Ice Takes Center Stage At Trump's Mar-A-Lago New Year's Eve Party

Loading... Loading...

The New Year’s Eve celebration at Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago resort featured a performance by ’90s rapper Vanilla Ice, marking one of the first trending musical acts of 2024.

As reported by The Hill on Wednesday, the party also included appearances by a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle and an Elvis impersonator. Vanilla Ice, also known as Rob Van Winkle, entertained the crowd at the former president’s property.

See Also: ‘It’s Treason,’ Says Marjorie Taylor Greene As Reports Suggest Record Immigrant Crossings Across Southern Border In December: ‘California Taxpayers Have To Pay For It’

Videos show Trump enjoying the performances, while also delivering a speech to attendees. He mentioned that former first lady Melania Trump was absent, spending the holiday at a Miami hospital with her mother.

Trump also humorously noted that Mar-a-Lago members were “scalping tickets” for the event and briefly touched upon politics, specifically the upcoming Iowa GOP caucuses. “We’re going to have a fantastic year. Our country has gone to hell but we’re going to turn it around, we’re going to turn it around quickly,” Trump stated.

Roger Stone, a conservative political consultant pardoned by Trump in 2020, was among the party’s guests.

Photo by Wangkun Jia on Shutterstock

Read Next: ‘Complete And Utter Panic:’ Netflix Rivals Disney, Warner, Comcast, Paramount Reportedly Ponder Possible Mergers, Cost-Cuts Over $5B Losses

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.