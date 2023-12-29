Trump's Niece Says 'No One Should Give Donald A Free Pass' After Maine State Boots Him Out Of Ballot: 'Time For Every State To Drop The Hammer'

Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump received some relief when Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced his reinstatement on the state Republican primary ballot. However, another setback occurred as Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows excluded him from their ballot, a decision welcomed by the former president’s niece, Mary Trump, who is also a psychologist.

What Happened: In a statement on Maine’s government website, Bellows acknowledged the unprecedented nature of depriving a presidential candidate of ballot access.

”I am mindful that no Secretary of State has ever deprived a presidential candidate of ballot access based on Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment,” she said. ”I am also mindful, however, that no presidential candidate has ever before engaged in insurrection.”

“The events of January 6, 2021, were unprecedented and tragic. They were an attack not only upon the Capitol and government officials but also an attack on the rule of law,” Bellows said. “The U.S. Constitution does not tolerate an assault on the foundations of our government, and Section 336 requires me to act in response.”

Mary Trump commented on the development, stating, “NO ONE should give Donald a free pass,” referencing the criteria for disqualification outlined in Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. She expressed satisfaction, saying, “This is what JUSTICE looks like.”

See Also: Trump’s Niece Voices Concern About Stephen Miller’s ‘Massive Deportation’ Rhetoric: ‘We’re Reaping The Whirlwind In This Case’

What’s Next: Mary Trump said over a dozen states may follow suit and kick her uncle off the ballot. “This is a HUGE victory for democracy,” she said, adding “It’s time for EVERY state to drop the hammer on my uncle.”

Griswold’s decision to reinstate Donald Trump is conditioned on either the U.S. Supreme Court accepting to hear the case or overturning its state counterpart’s verdict. The Colorado Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that the former president’s name would be taken off the state’s ballot.

Trump’s campaign team has appealed the verdict. Colorado’s Republican committee has asked the SCOTUS to overturn the ruling issued by the Colorado Supreme Court, Politico reported.

Read Next: Best Depression Stocks