'Xiaomi Announces The Porsche Taycan': Mark Gurman Reacts To Chinese EV Maker's New SU7 EV

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp XIACF revealed its first electric vehicle called the SU7 on Thursday and Bloomberg tech correspondent Mark Gurman couldn’t help but note the similarities between the vehicle and German automaker Porsche‘s models.

What Happened: “Xiaomi announces the Porsche Taycan,” Gurman wrote, summing the accusations from across quarters on the similarities in design between the SU7 and vehicles from the Volkswagen unit. The similarities persist across chassis design as well as the vehicle’s front hood and lights.

Both Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun and the company’s official X handle posted pictures of the new vehicle in aqua blue on X, to interesting reactions and jokes.

“Porsche and McLaren want their design back,” an X user wrote.

“If the McLaren 720S and Porsche Panamera had a baby. Not original at all but not surprising,” another said. An X user also felt traces of Kia Stinger in the design together with the Porsche.

“execution >> novelty,” yet another mused.

“Okay finally something that isn't copied from Apple,” a user wrote, referring to the multiple times the Chinese company has been accused of stealing designs from tech giant Apple Inc AAPL.

Why It Matters: Xiamo’s new EV is the latest of smartphone makers wanting to make a car and automakers wanting to make a smartphone.

Chinese EV maker Nio Inc NIO introduced the Nio Phone in September priced at 6,499 yuan ($890) for the base model. Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk hinted at his intention to make an alternative phone in November 2022 soon after he acquired Twitter.

Rumors of Apple manufacturing a car date as far back as 2015.

Photo by Srikant_Photography on Shutterstock

