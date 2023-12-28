Marjorie Taylor Greene's Daughters Reportedly Also Fall Victim To Swatting — Georgia House Rep Warns, 'You Are Going To Get Caught'

Loading... Loading...

In the most recent development, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga) daughters fell victim to “swatting” incidents, a growing trend causing concern among U.S. officials.

What Happened: Greene revealed on Thursday that her daughters’ homes were targeted in swatting events, as covered by The Hill. This disclosure follows a similar incident at Greene’s own home in Rome, Georgia, on Christmas Day, which marked her eighth experience of such an occurrence.

“Swatting” refers to a high-level law enforcement response invoked by false emergency claims, often directed at residences of public officials. Greene expressed gratitude to the police who responded, via a social media post, and sent a stern warning to the perpetrators.

Notably, other public figures such as Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Representative Brandon Williams (R-N.Y.), and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (D) have also recently reported swatting incidents. As a result, the FBI initiated a national database in June to track these events.

Why It Matters: The recent swatting incidents involving Greene’s daughters add to a disturbing trend targeting public officials. Only a few days earlier, on Christmas Day, Greene’s own home was ‘swatted’, as reported on Benzinga, when an emergency call alerted local law enforcement to a potential crisis at her residence. The call, later revealed to be a swatting hoax, caused an excessive police response.

This growing trend of swatting incidents not only puts a strain on law enforcement resources but also poses a serious threat to the safety and peace of public officials and their families. As such incidents continue to escalate, it underscores the urgent need for effective countermeasures.

