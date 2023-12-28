China Asks Taiwanese Rock Band Mayday To Express Pro-China Sentiments Ahead Of Crucial Elections

Loading... Loading...

Ahead of crucial elections in Taiwan, China is reportedly asking Taiwanese rock band Mayday to voice pro-China sentiments. The move appears to be part of China’s attempts to influence the outcome of the elections.

What Happened: According to a Taiwan security note and sources cited by Reuters on Wednesday, China’s National Radio and Television Administration asked Mayday to publicly support Beijing’s assertions that Taiwan is part of China. The band was also asked to participate in China’s “media propaganda on Taiwan.”

Mayday, a highly successful Taiwanese band in China, was investigated by Chinese authorities in December following accusations of lip-syncing during a concert in the country. The band’s management company, B’in Music, has yet to respond to these allegations.

An unidentified source revealed that Chinese authorities sought a “political service” from Mayday, a request that the band declined. The investigation’s findings and potential penalties against Mayday have not yet been disclosed.

China’s Publicity Department led the campaign, according to two Taiwan security officials, in an attempt to sway voters before Taiwan’s presidential and legislative elections on Jan.13. The officials noted that Chinese authorities believe they can “sway the youth vote in Taiwan.”

Taiwan’s government has repeatedly cautioned that Beijing is employing new tactics to meddle in the elections and promote votes for pro-China candidates.

Why It Matters: This incident is part of a broader context of escalating tensions between China and Taiwan. Recently, Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed his commitment to the reunification of Taiwan with mainland China. Meanwhile, China has also threatened Taiwan with additional trade sanctions if it continues to support independence. These incidents highlight China’s aggressive stance towards Taiwan and its attempts to exert control over the island nation, particularly in the run-up to the elections.

