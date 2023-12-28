Ford's 56th Recall This Year Targets 18,000 F-Series Cars Over Frontal Airbag Deployment Risks

Loading... Loading...

Ford Motor Co F is recalling nearly 18,000 model year 2023 vehicles, citing issues that may prevent the frontal airbag from being deployed.

What Happened: The company said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that the steering wheel clock spring may have an insufficient weld, cutting away the electric connection to the airbag.

The airbags would subsequently be deactivated and not be deployed in case of a crash, risking occupants. The issue was flagged to Ford by its supplier BCS Automotive Interface Solutions.

As a remedy, Ford dealers will inspect and replace the clock spring as necessary. These remedy parts are expected to be available starting in the second quarter of 2024.

While the company does not know of any accidents or injuries related to the issue, it is aware of 19 warranty reports received between May 1 and Nov. 10 which may be related to the issue, it said.

The vehicles included under the recall include F-150, and Ford SD F250, F350, F450, F550, and F600 vehicles.

Why It Matters: Ford is leading the U.S. in recalls this year, followed closely by Chrysler.

According to data from NHTSA, this is the company’s 56th recall this year. These recalls impacted a total of about 5.9 million vehicles.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: ‘Wrong Frame Of Reference:’ Elon Musk Rebuts Tesla Bear For Saying EV Stock Is ‘Egregiously Overvalued’ Through Toyota Lens